Zacks: Brokerages Expect International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.80 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.80) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for International Seaways’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.92) and the highest is ($0.72). International Seaways reported earnings per share of $0.98 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 181.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that International Seaways will report full-year earnings of ($1.88) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.77) to ($1.22). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $4.42. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover International Seaways.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The transportation company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.08. International Seaways had a negative return on equity of 1.48% and a negative net margin of 54.10%. The company had revenue of $46.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.85 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Seaways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of International Seaways by 4.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,166,185 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,547,000 after buying an additional 90,187 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of International Seaways by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,028,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,899,000 after purchasing an additional 25,249 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of International Seaways by 1.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,748,278 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,532,000 after purchasing an additional 33,165 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of International Seaways by 23.6% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,044,557 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,035,000 after purchasing an additional 199,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Siguler Guff Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Seaways during the third quarter worth approximately $11,315,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:INSW opened at $17.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $492.93 million, a P/E ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 0.24. International Seaways has a 12-month low of $13.15 and a 12-month high of $22.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.47%.

International Seaways Company Profile

International Seaways, Inc engages in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Crude Tankers, Product Carriers, and Other. The Crude Tankers segment consists of a fleet of vessels that transport unrefined petroleum. The Product Carriers segment focuses on crude and refined petroleum products.

