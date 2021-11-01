Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Summit Hotel Properties’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the lowest is $0.11. Summit Hotel Properties reported earnings of ($0.10) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 240%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Summit Hotel Properties will report full year earnings of $0.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.35. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $1.09. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Summit Hotel Properties.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.04. Summit Hotel Properties had a negative return on equity of 12.12% and a negative net margin of 52.10%.

INN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on Summit Hotel Properties from $11.50 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Bank of America lowered Summit Hotel Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Summit Hotel Properties in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Summit Hotel Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.10.

In related news, COO Craig J. Aniszewski sold 28,119 shares of Summit Hotel Properties stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.12, for a total transaction of $256,445.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 503,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,591,181.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Daniel P. Hansen sold 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total value of $3,160,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INN. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 33.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 237,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,714,000 after acquiring an additional 59,587 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 6.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 8.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,070,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,038,000 after purchasing an additional 155,907 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,152,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,705,000 after purchasing an additional 11,867 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 11.6% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 647,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,577,000 after acquiring an additional 67,448 shares during the period. 95.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

INN stock opened at $10.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 2.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.42. Summit Hotel Properties has a 1 year low of $5.24 and a 1 year high of $11.32.

Summit Hotel Properties Company Profile

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates as a self-managed hotel investment company. It focuses on owning premium-branded select-service hotels. Its hotels are located in corporate offices and headquarters, retail centers, airports, state capitols, convention centers, universities, and leisure attractions.

