Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $24.16 Million

Brokerages expect Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) to post $24.16 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Rigel Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $26.60 million and the lowest is $21.71 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $18.39 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 31.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $158.11 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $152.90 million to $161.90 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $130.60 million, with estimates ranging from $112.70 million to $143.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Rigel Pharmaceuticals.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $26.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.08 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 13.37% and a negative net margin of 5.36%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on RIGL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 17.4% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 54.5% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,531 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 5,831 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 22.4% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 32,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 5,901 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 74,901 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 6,170 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 23.4% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 43,540 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 8,261 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,168,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,435,866. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.82. The firm has a market cap of $604.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.20 and a beta of 1.55. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.43 and a 12-month high of $5.50.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. It discovers and develops novel, targeted drugs in the therapeutic areas of immunology, oncology and immune oncology. The firm focuses on intracellular signalling pathways and related targets that are critical to disease mechanisms.

