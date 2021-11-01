Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) to Announce -$0.04 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) to post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Payoneer Global’s earnings. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Payoneer Global will report full-year earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.03) to ($0.13). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.03). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Payoneer Global.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.74). The firm had revenue of $110.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.94 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Payoneer Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Citigroup began coverage on Payoneer Global in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. William Blair started coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.80.

NASDAQ:PAYO opened at $7.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.10. Payoneer Global has a 52 week low of $7.42 and a 52 week high of $11.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAYO. Technology Crossover Management VIII Ltd. acquired a new stake in Payoneer Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $432,399,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Payoneer Global in the second quarter worth $81,864,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global during the second quarter worth about $39,660,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Payoneer Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,854,000. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,578,000. 45.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Payoneer Global

Payoneer Inc operates a cross-border payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates digital businesses, online sellers, and freelancers worldwide to receive and manage their international payments. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, working capital, tax solutions, merchant services, and risk management.

