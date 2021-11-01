Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Analysts expect Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) to post $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hilltop’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.64. Hilltop posted earnings of $1.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 51.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Hilltop will report full year earnings of $4.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.76 to $4.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.23 to $2.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Hilltop.

Get Hilltop alerts:

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.33. Hilltop had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 20.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share.

HTH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James cut Hilltop from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $31.89 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.89 target price (down from $35.00) on shares of Hilltop in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.13.

Shares of Hilltop stock opened at $35.44 on Monday. Hilltop has a twelve month low of $22.42 and a twelve month high of $39.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.48%.

In other news, CEO Jerry Schaffner sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total transaction of $990,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hilltop by 42.6% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Hilltop by 42.6% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hilltop by 124.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Hilltop by 104.6% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Hilltop in the first quarter worth $110,000. 66.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hilltop Company Profile

Hilltop Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination and Insurance. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending.

Read More: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hilltop (HTH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hilltop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilltop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.