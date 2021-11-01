Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) Will Post Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) will announce $0.82 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for FB Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.87 and the lowest is $0.78. FB Financial reported earnings of $0.95 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that FB Financial will report full year earnings of $3.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.58 to $3.76. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow FB Financial.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13. FB Financial had a net margin of 29.15% and a return on equity of 14.27%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.46 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FBK shares. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of FB Financial from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of FB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $47.50 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of FB Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of FB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBK. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in FB Financial by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 33,763 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FB Financial by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 511,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,724,000 after acquiring an additional 45,521 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of FB Financial by 129.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 12,015 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of FB Financial by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 382,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,012,000 after acquiring an additional 5,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FB Financial by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.88% of the company’s stock.

FB Financial stock opened at $45.33 on Friday. FB Financial has a 52 week low of $27.90 and a 52 week high of $49.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.16.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This represents a yield of 0.97%. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.80%.

FB Financial Company Profile

FB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients in select markets primarily in Tennessee, North Alabama, and North Georgia through its subsidiary. It operates through the Banking and Mortgage segments. The Banking segments deals with interest on loans and investments, loan-related fees, originations in banking footprint, investment services, and deposit-related fees.

