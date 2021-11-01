Zacks: Analysts Expect RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.58 Billion

Equities analysts expect that RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) will post sales of $1.58 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for RPM International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.56 billion and the highest is $1.60 billion. RPM International reported sales of $1.49 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RPM International will report full-year sales of $6.40 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.32 billion to $6.48 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $6.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.59 billion to $6.82 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover RPM International.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 EPS.

RPM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of RPM International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of RPM International from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of RPM International from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.83.

RPM traded down $1.07 on Friday, hitting $87.20. The company had a trading volume of 939,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,415. The firm has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.95. RPM International has a 1 year low of $76.43 and a 1 year high of $99.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 18th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 15th. This is a positive change from RPM International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is 38.46%.

In other RPM International news, VP Timothy R. Kinser sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.54, for a total transaction of $70,032.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of RPM International during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of RPM International during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of RPM International by 74.8% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 699 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RPM International during the second quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of RPM International during the second quarter worth about $182,000. 76.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG); Performance Coatings Group (PCG); Consumer Group; and Specialty Products Group (SPG).

