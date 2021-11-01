Zacks: Analysts Expect Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) to Post -$0.28 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) will report ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Neoleukin Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.26). Neoleukin Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.18) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 55.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Neoleukin Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.13) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.20) to ($1.06). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.78) to ($1.13). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Neoleukin Therapeutics.

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.01).

NLTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 9th.

In related news, CEO Jonathan G. Drachman acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.11 per share, with a total value of $611,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,348,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,350,471.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NLTX. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 1,594.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 35,004 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 13.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 537,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,613,000 after acquiring an additional 61,936 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 1,024.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 88,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 80,190 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 1,091.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 338,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,167,000 after buying an additional 310,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Neoleukin Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $175,000. 63.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NLTX traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.54. 4,964 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 203,747. The stock has a market cap of $319.88 million, a P/E ratio of -9.20 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.80. Neoleukin Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.95 and a 1-year high of $17.95.

Neoleukin Therapeutics Company Profile

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which computational methods to design de novo protein therapeutics. The firm address significant medical needs in oncology, inflammation, and autoimmunity. Its lead product candidate, NL-201, is a combined IL-2 and IL-15 agonist designed to eliminate alpha receptor binding.

