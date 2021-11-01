Zacks: Analysts Expect CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Brokerages predict that CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for CyberArk Software’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.02. CyberArk Software posted earnings of $0.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 125.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CyberArk Software will report full-year earnings of $0.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.79. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CyberArk Software.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.29. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 8.68% and a negative return on equity of 2.32%. The firm had revenue of $117.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.31 million.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CYBR. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $173.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.67.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CYBR. FMR LLC grew its position in CyberArk Software by 196.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 142,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,931,000 after acquiring an additional 94,307 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in CyberArk Software by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 195,334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,184,000 after acquiring an additional 9,251 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in CyberArk Software by 224.1% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in CyberArk Software by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 116,608 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,082,000 after buying an additional 4,627 shares during the last quarter. 87.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYBR traded down $0.93 on Monday, hitting $179.18. 9,508 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 450,378. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $168.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -165.88 and a beta of 1.28. CyberArk Software has a 1-year low of $95.12 and a 1-year high of $187.87.

About CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

