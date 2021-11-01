Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) to Announce $0.16 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Zillow Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.19 and the lowest is $0.13. Zillow Group reported earnings of $0.37 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 56.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zillow Group will report full year earnings of $1.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.10. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $1.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Zillow Group.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.11. Zillow Group had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 3.70%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price (down previously from $155.00) on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Zelman & Associates raised Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Zillow Group in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Zillow Group from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Zillow Group from $185.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zillow Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.08.

NASDAQ:ZG opened at $105.72 on Monday. Zillow Group has a 12 month low of $83.54 and a 12 month high of $212.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $93.86 and its 200 day moving average is $107.77. The company has a market capitalization of $26.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 182.28 and a beta of 1.28.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Zillow Group during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 49.1% in the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 20.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

Featured Article: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zillow Group (ZG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.