Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) to Post $0.04 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.04 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for The Joint’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.04. The Joint reported earnings of $0.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 63.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Joint will report full year earnings of $0.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.47. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.58. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for The Joint.

Get The Joint alerts:

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $20.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.58 million. The Joint had a return on equity of 41.46% and a net margin of 24.55%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of The Joint from $61.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on The Joint from $65.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of The Joint from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley boosted their price target on The Joint from $65.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded The Joint from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.43.

In related news, Director Glenn J. Krevlin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total transaction of $1,030,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronald V. Davella sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.18, for a total value of $2,023,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,614 shares of company stock valued at $3,323,356. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Joint during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Joint during the second quarter worth $31,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in The Joint in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of The Joint during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Joint in the second quarter valued at about $153,000. 88.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JYNT traded up $2.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $89.90. 1,206 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 218,087. The Joint has a 12 month low of $18.18 and a 12 month high of $111.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 74.77 and a beta of 1.30.

The Joint Company Profile

The Joint Corp. (United States) engages in the development, ownership, operation, support and management of chiropractic clinics. It operates through two segments: Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Corporate Clinics segment comprises of the operating activities of the company owned or managed clinics.

Featured Story: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Joint (JYNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Joint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Joint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.