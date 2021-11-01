Zacks: Analysts Anticipate II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) to Announce $0.83 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) will report earnings of $0.83 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for II-VI’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.87 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.74. II-VI reported earnings of $0.84 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that II-VI will report full year earnings of $3.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $4.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.13 to $4.65. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow II-VI.

Get II-VI alerts:

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.23. II-VI had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 9.58%. The firm had revenue of $808.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IIVI. Barclays downgraded II-VI from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $65.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup lowered their target price on II-VI from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. TheStreet downgraded II-VI from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded II-VI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on II-VI from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, II-VI presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.31.

In other II-VI news, CTO Christopher Koeppen sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.51, for a total value of $93,765.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total transaction of $532,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 352,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,068,271.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,200 shares of company stock worth $638,164 in the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of II-VI by 5.3% during the second quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 130,515 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,474,000 after buying an additional 6,535 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of II-VI during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,382,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of II-VI by 775.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,406 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 3,903 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of II-VI by 25.0% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,017 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of II-VI by 32.4% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,348 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. 98.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ IIVI traded up $2.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $63.23. The company had a trading volume of 29,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,617,707. II-VI has a fifty-two week low of $44.90 and a fifty-two week high of $100.44. The company has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.86 and its 200 day moving average is $65.76.

About II-VI

II-VI, Inc engages in the development, refinement, manufacturing, and marketing of engineered materials and opto-electronic components and devices for precision in the field of industrial materials processing, optical communications, aerospace and defense, consumer electronics, semiconductor capital equipment, life sciences, and automotive applications and markets.

Featured Article: Dogs of the Dow

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on II-VI (IIVI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for II-VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for II-VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.