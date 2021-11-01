Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) to Announce $0.86 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) to report earnings of $0.86 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Ciena’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.93 and the lowest is $0.81. Ciena posted earnings of $0.60 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, December 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ciena will report full-year earnings of $2.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.87 to $2.99. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.82 to $3.39. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ciena.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $988.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.41 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 13.55%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Ciena from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays cut their price target on Ciena from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.27.

In other Ciena news, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.87, for a total value of $113,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total value of $167,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,669 shares of company stock valued at $2,490,729 in the last quarter. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena during the third quarter valued at $205,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ciena by 1.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,980 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Analog Century Management LP boosted its stake in Ciena by 81.0% in the 3rd quarter. Analog Century Management LP now owns 201,567 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,350,000 after buying an additional 90,200 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Ciena by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 56,247 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,888,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ciena in the 3rd quarter worth about $265,000. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CIEN stock traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $55.30. The stock had a trading volume of 31,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,261,450. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.87. Ciena has a twelve month low of $38.47 and a twelve month high of $61.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.69 and its 200 day moving average is $54.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 3.16.

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

