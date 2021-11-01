Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,195,130 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 106,369 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.40% of Yum! Brands worth $137,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Yum! Brands by 85.0% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 45,794 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,268,000 after purchasing an additional 21,042 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands during the second quarter worth about $389,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Yum! Brands by 5.2% during the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,896 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Yum! Brands by 464.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 625,491 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,951,000 after purchasing an additional 514,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 16.1% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,089,537 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $470,494,000 after buying an additional 565,658 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total value of $177,801.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.66, for a total transaction of $184,498.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,255 shares in the company, valued at $2,863,328.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,426 shares of company stock worth $1,108,618 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Yum! Brands stock opened at $124.94 on Monday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.35 and a 52-week high of $135.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $127.06 and a 200 day moving average of $123.28. The company has a market capitalization of $36.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.09.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 21.21% and a negative return on equity of 16.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 55.25%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $117.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.85.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

