Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $3.25 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors and makeup sponges; kits; and other products. Its brand portfolio includes Perfect Diary, Little Ondine and Abby’s Choice. Yatsen Holding Limited is based in Guangzhou, China. “

Get Yatsen alerts:

Separately, Raymond James initiated coverage on Yatsen in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.04.

Shares of YSG opened at $2.80 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.65. Yatsen has a 52-week low of $2.78 and a 52-week high of $25.47. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.96.

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $236.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.76 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Yatsen will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oasis Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in Yatsen by 2.9% in the second quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. now owns 175,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Yatsen by 422.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 5,250 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Yatsen by 2,735.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 9,001 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Yatsen in the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP raised its stake in Yatsen by 97.4% in the second quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 29,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 14,611 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.83% of the company’s stock.

About Yatsen

Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the brands of Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, and Abby's Choice in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges; kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products, including beauty devices and colored contact lenses.

Read More: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Yatsen (YSG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Yatsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yatsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.