Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) Stock Price Up 7.9%

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG)’s stock price rose 7.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.03 and last traded at $3.02. Approximately 23,940 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,952,613 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.80.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Yatsen in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yatsen from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Yatsen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.04.

The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.65.

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $236.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.76 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Yatsen Holding Limited will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Yatsen by 156.7% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,162,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,959,000 after acquiring an additional 7,425,047 shares in the last quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd raised its position in shares of Yatsen by 211.3% in the second quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 11,134,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,331,000 after purchasing an additional 7,557,855 shares during the period. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd raised its position in shares of Yatsen by 13.7% in the second quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 4,989,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,753,000 after purchasing an additional 600,400 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Yatsen by 9.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,814,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,461,000 after purchasing an additional 402,524 shares during the period. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of Yatsen by 510.4% in the first quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 4,641,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,326,000 after purchasing an additional 3,881,378 shares during the period. 29.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the brands of Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, and Abby's Choice in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges; kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products, including beauty devices and colored contact lenses.

