Yamana Gold (LON:AUY) PT Lowered to GBX 540 at Berenberg Bank

Yamana Gold (LON:AUY) had its target price decreased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 550 ($7.19) to GBX 540 ($7.06) in a report issued on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AUY opened at GBX 304 ($3.97) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.77. The company has a market cap of £2.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 305.61 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 289.14. Yamana Gold has a 12-month low of GBX 280 ($3.66) and a 12-month high of GBX 470 ($6.14).

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is 0.64%.

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

Recommended Story: Upside/Downside Explanation

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.