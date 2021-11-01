XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director Richard K. Crumly Sells 18,000 Shares

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director Richard K. Crumly sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.95, for a total transaction of $1,331,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

XPEL opened at $75.90 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.28 and a beta of 2.33. XPEL, Inc. has a one year low of $24.60 and a one year high of $103.84.

Get XPEL alerts:

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $68.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.15 million. XPEL had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 51.64%. Research analysts forecast that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of XPEL during the 3rd quarter valued at $437,000. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in XPEL in the third quarter worth $287,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its position in XPEL by 12.9% in the third quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 59,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,511,000 after acquiring an additional 6,793 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its position in XPEL by 13.3% in the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 3,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. grew its position in XPEL by 1.2% in the third quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 145,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.45% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of XPEL from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

XPEL Company Profile

XPEL, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. It offers paint protection, aumototive, and flat glass window films, and plotters. The company was founded on October 14, 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

Read More: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for XPEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.