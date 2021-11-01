XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director Richard K. Crumly Sells 18,000 Shares

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director Richard K. Crumly sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.95, for a total transaction of $1,331,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
XPEL opened at $75.90 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.28 and a beta of 2.33. XPEL, Inc. has a one year low of $24.60 and a one year high of $103.84.
XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $68.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.15 million. XPEL had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 51.64%. Research analysts forecast that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of XPEL from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.
XPEL Company Profile
XPEL, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. It offers paint protection, aumototive, and flat glass window films, and plotters. The company was founded on October 14, 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.
