Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:XJNGF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:XJNGF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 269,000 shares, a decrease of 26.9% from the September 30th total of 368,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 112.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS XJNGF opened at $2.18 on Monday. Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $2.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.80.

Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Company Profile

Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture, design, and sale of wind turbine. It operates through the following segments: Wind Turbine Generator Manufacturing and Sales; Wind Power Services; Wind Farm Development; and Others. The Wind Turbine Generator Manufacturing and Sales segment engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of wind turbine generators, and wind power components.

