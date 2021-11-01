Xilinx’s (XLNX) Hold Rating Reiterated at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets restated their hold rating on shares of Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) in a report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on XLNX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Xilinx from $155.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Xilinx from $169.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Xilinx from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Xilinx from $134.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Xilinx from $143.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xilinx currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $188.27.

Get Xilinx alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ XLNX opened at $180.00 on Friday. Xilinx has a twelve month low of $111.84 and a twelve month high of $186.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.58, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $44.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.82 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $158.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.73.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Xilinx had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 30.29%. The company had revenue of $935.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $890.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Xilinx’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Xilinx will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%.

In other news, VP Catia Hagopian sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,877,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Xilinx by 19.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,639,081 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $1,683,477,000 after buying an additional 1,877,762 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Xilinx by 1.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,400,048 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $634,867,000 after buying an additional 77,718 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Xilinx by 6.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,133,240 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $597,832,000 after buying an additional 256,533 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Xilinx by 15.7% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,823,246 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $408,354,000 after buying an additional 382,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Xilinx by 6.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,351,491 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $340,121,000 after buying an additional 146,092 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.93% of the company’s stock.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.