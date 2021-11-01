Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties (WVG0) Trading 1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WVG0) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 1st. One Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties coin can currently be bought for approximately $727.21 or 0.01172113 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties has traded 1% higher against the US dollar. Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties has a total market capitalization of $247,250.68 and $720.00 worth of Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.42 or 0.00049031 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001611 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003038 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $136.73 or 0.00220387 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00012137 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00004571 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.85 or 0.00096459 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties Coin Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped CryptoKitties ($WCK) is a currency that provides liquidity to the market and establishes a base floor value for all CryptoKitties. Wrapped Virgin Gen 0 (WVG0) is an ERC20 token, backed 1:1 by an ERC721 virgin Generation 0 CryptoKitty. “

Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.