Wrapped Bitcoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $373.82 Million (WBTC)

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 1st. Wrapped Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion and $373.82 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded down 2.9% against the dollar. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can now be bought for about $61,111.34 or 1.00134955 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Wrapped Bitcoin alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.48 or 0.00061411 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00004146 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.69 or 0.00042093 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00005102 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001413 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $448.37 or 0.00734688 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin Coin Profile

Wrapped Bitcoin (CRYPTO:WBTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 229,262 coins. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @WrappedBTC . Wrapped Bitcoin’s official website is wbtc.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user. “

Buying and Selling Wrapped Bitcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Bitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.