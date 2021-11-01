Wownero (WOW) Achieves Market Cap of $14.14 Million

Wownero (CURRENCY:WOW) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 1st. One Wownero coin can currently be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00000445 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Wownero has traded up 3.6% against the US dollar. Wownero has a market capitalization of $14.14 million and $27,440.00 worth of Wownero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001640 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.21 or 0.00080636 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000365 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001639 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.16 or 0.00051055 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Wownero Profile

Wownero is a coin. It was first traded on April 1st, 2018. Wownero’s total supply is 52,049,447 coins. Wownero’s official Twitter account is @W0wn3r0 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wownero is https://reddit.com/r/Wownero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Wownero is wownero.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

Wownero Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wownero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wownero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wownero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

