Worldline’s (WRDLY) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Worldline (OTCMKTS:WRDLY) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on WRDLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Worldline in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Worldline in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Worldline in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WRDLY opened at $29.12 on Friday. Worldline has a 52 week low of $29.00 and a 52 week high of $50.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.77.

Worldline SA engages in the provision of payment and transactional services. The firm serves the retails and merchants, financial institutions, manufacturing, transport, and public sectors. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Financial Services, and Mobility and e-Transactional Services.

