Workiva (WK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Workiva (NYSE:WK) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.35) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.31. Workiva had a negative net margin of 9.03% and a negative return on equity of 36.88%. The company had revenue of $105.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.59 million. On average, analysts expect Workiva to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Workiva alerts:

WK stock opened at $149.55 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $144.26 and a 200-day moving average of $121.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30. Workiva has a 12 month low of $53.00 and a 12 month high of $156.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -207.71 and a beta of 1.45.

In related news, VP Jeff D. Trom sold 600,000 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $76,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 270,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,549,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Jeff D. Trom sold 25,000 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.31, for a total transaction of $3,732,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 778,172 shares of company stock worth $101,235,563 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Workiva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Workiva from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Workiva from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Workiva in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.63.

Workiva Company Profile

Workiva, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process and people. Its platform, Wdesk, offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management and a full audit trail.

Featured Article: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.