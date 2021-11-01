WNS (NYSE:WNS) Receives Outperform Rating from William Blair

William Blair reissued their outperform rating on shares of WNS (NYSE:WNS) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on WNS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of WNS from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of WNS from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of WNS from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WNS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of WNS from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WNS presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $90.56.

Get WNS alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WNS opened at $88.81 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.29. WNS has a 12-month low of $57.06 and a 12-month high of $89.97. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.41.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. WNS had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The company had revenue of $254.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that WNS will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in WNS by 288.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in WNS by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 431 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in WNS by 124.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 483 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in WNS by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in WNS by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Ltd. engages in the provision of business process management solutions. Its services include industry-specific offerings, customer interaction, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics. It operates through the WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM segments.

Recommended Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for WNS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WNS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.