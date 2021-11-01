WNS (NYSE:WNS) Receives Outperform Rating from William Blair

William Blair reissued their outperform rating on shares of WNS (NYSE:WNS) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on WNS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of WNS from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of WNS from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of WNS from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WNS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of WNS from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WNS presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $90.56.
Shares of NYSE:WNS opened at $88.81 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.29. WNS has a 12-month low of $57.06 and a 12-month high of $89.97. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.41.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in WNS by 288.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in WNS by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 431 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in WNS by 124.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 483 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in WNS by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in WNS by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About WNS
WNS (Holdings) Ltd. engages in the provision of business process management solutions. Its services include industry-specific offerings, customer interaction, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics. It operates through the WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM segments.
