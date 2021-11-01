WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EES) Reaches New 52-Week High at $51.43

Shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EES) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $51.43 and last traded at $51.41, with a volume of 28655 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.20.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.81.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EES. FMR LLC increased its stake in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund by 9,425.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 9,303 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,985,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund by 727.2% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 42,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 37,580 shares during the last quarter.

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund Company Profile (NYSEARCA:EES)

WisdomTree SmallCap Earnings Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree SmallCap Earnings Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of earnings-generating companies within the small-capitalization segment of the United States stock market.

