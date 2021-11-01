WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EES) Reaches New 52-Week High at $51.43

Shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EES) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $51.43 and last traded at $51.41, with a volume of 28655 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.20.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.81.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EES. FMR LLC increased its stake in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund by 9,425.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 9,303 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,985,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund by 727.2% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 42,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 37,580 shares during the last quarter.

WisdomTree SmallCap Earnings Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree SmallCap Earnings Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of earnings-generating companies within the small-capitalization segment of the United States stock market.

