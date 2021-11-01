Wipro (NYSE:WIT) & Elcom International (OTCMKTS:ELCO) Financial Review

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) and Elcom International (OTCMKTS:ELCO) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Wipro alerts:

This table compares Wipro and Elcom International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wipro 17.83% 20.35% 13.09% Elcom International N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of current ratings for Wipro and Elcom International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wipro 1 4 1 0 2.00 Elcom International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Wipro presently has a consensus target price of $6.23, suggesting a potential downside of 30.55%. Given Wipro’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Wipro is more favorable than Elcom International.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Wipro and Elcom International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wipro $8.47 billion 5.80 $1.48 billion $0.26 34.50 Elcom International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Wipro has higher revenue and earnings than Elcom International.

Risk and Volatility

Wipro has a beta of 0.63, meaning that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Elcom International has a beta of 0.46, meaning that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.3% of Wipro shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Wipro shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.6% of Elcom International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Wipro beats Elcom International on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Wipro Company Profile

Wipro Ltd. is a global information technology, consulting and outsourcing company, which engages in the development and integration of solutions. It operates through the Information Technology Services, India State Run Enterprise (ISRE), and Information Technology Products segments. The Information Technology Services segment provides a range of IT and IT-enabled services, which include digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, global infrastructure services, analytics services, business process services, research and development, and hardware and software design to enterprises worldwide. The Information Technology Products segment provides a range of third-party IT products, which allows to provide comprehensive IT system integration services. The ISRE segment consists of IT services offerings to organizations owned or controlled by the Government of India and/or any Indian State Governments. The company was founded on December 29, 1945 and is headquartered in Bengaluru, India.

Elcom International Company Profile

Elcom International Inc. provides cloud based e-procurement solutions worldwide. It offers Procure to Pay solutions to publish and manage supplier content, connect to buyers, and analyze spend and procurement processes; eInvoicing solutions to send and receive eInvoices with supplier adoption guaranteed; and sourcing functions to investigate potential suppliers on a local and global basis. The company also provides services for buyers, including catalog processing, development of punchout catalogs, and to integrate Elcom's PECOS solution into existing purchasing processes; and services for suppliers, such as onboarding of new suppliers to utilize the solution, access to demand generating activities, and to access information and bids that relate to products and services. It offers eProcurement solutions for governments, educational institutions, healthcare organizations, private enterprises, buying groups. Elcom International Inc. was founded in 1992 and is based in Braintree, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Wipro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wipro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.