Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) Sets New 1-Year High at $237.00

Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $237.00 and last traded at $232.16, with a volume of 29 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $232.82.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Winmark from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th.

The company has a market cap of $852.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $209.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $7.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This is an increase from Winmark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $31.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.52%.

In other Winmark news, CFO Anthony D. Ishaug sold 2,651 shares of Winmark stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.07, for a total transaction of $586,056.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brett D. Heffes sold 5,211 shares of Winmark stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.66, for a total value of $1,139,437.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,596 shares of company stock worth $4,536,684 over the last 90 days. 11.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WINA. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Winmark during the second quarter worth $52,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Winmark by 24.2% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 277 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Winmark during the first quarter worth $109,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Winmark by 87,600.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 877 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Winmark during the second quarter worth $173,000. 74.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA)

Winmark Corp. engages in the franchising of five value-oriented retail store concepts that buy, sell and trade gently used merchandise and also provides consulting and advisory services to franchisors through Winmar Franchise Partners. It operates through the following segments: Franchising and Leasing.

