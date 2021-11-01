Wing Finance (WING) Price Down 2.2% Over Last 7 Days

Wing Finance (CURRENCY:WING) traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 1st. During the last seven days, Wing Finance has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Wing Finance has a market capitalization of $40.23 million and $4.29 million worth of Wing Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wing Finance coin can now be bought for about $21.55 or 0.00048454 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001613 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.67 or 0.00075244 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.56 or 0.00071837 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62.96 or 0.00101499 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,922.86 or 0.99829456 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,327.12 or 0.06975996 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.92 or 0.00022439 BTC.

Wing Finance Coin Profile

Wing Finance’s launch date was September 8th, 2020. Wing Finance’s total supply is 2,992,293 coins and its circulating supply is 1,867,293 coins. Wing Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. During 2020, a vote was held and WING holders decided to lower WING's final total supply to 5 million and adjust WING's distribution rate. “

Buying and Selling Wing Finance

