Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) Receives $243.34 Average Target Price from Analysts

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $257.28.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WLTW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $206.07 target price (down previously from $265.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist upped their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research lowered Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $283.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

NASDAQ:WLTW traded down $4.52 on Wednesday, reaching $237.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,380,848. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 1-year low of $179.31 and a 1-year high of $271.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $30.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $234.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $236.73.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 15.69%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 13.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.80 dividend. This is an increase from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.35%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,724,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,156,877,000 after buying an additional 95,609 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 4.9% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,061,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $704,149,000 after buying an additional 142,168 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 14.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,675,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $615,347,000 after buying an additional 329,836 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the first quarter worth approximately $572,200,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,457,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $563,711,000 after purchasing an additional 53,458 shares in the last quarter. 89.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB); Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB); Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR); and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, the human resources organizations, and the management teams.

