William Blair Weighs in on AGCO Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:AGCO)

AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) – Analysts at William Blair cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for AGCO in a research report issued on Thursday, October 28th. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $9.00 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $9.50. William Blair also issued estimates for AGCO’s FY2022 earnings at $11.00 EPS.

Get AGCO alerts:

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.56. AGCO had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis.

AGCO has been the topic of several other research reports. OTR Global lowered shares of AGCO to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AGCO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of AGCO from $170.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of AGCO from $159.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of AGCO from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.79.

Shares of NYSE AGCO opened at $122.21 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.80. AGCO has a 52-week low of $76.04 and a 52-week high of $158.62. The firm has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AGCO by 1.9% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of AGCO by 6.9% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of AGCO by 0.5% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of AGCO by 3.3% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management boosted its holdings in AGCO by 0.4% in the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 37,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,839,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. 76.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AGCO news, SVP Hans Bernd Veltmaat sold 5,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total transaction of $698,314.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 125,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,366,585.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kelvin Eugene Bennett sold 1,750 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total value of $242,147.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,071,814.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.26%.

About AGCO

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America; South America; Europe and Middle East; and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

Read More: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.