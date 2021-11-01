William Blair Comments on Driven Brands Holdings Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:DRVN)

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) – Equities researchers at William Blair decreased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Driven Brands in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 27th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.99 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.07. William Blair also issued estimates for Driven Brands’ FY2023 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

Get Driven Brands alerts:

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Driven Brands had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 3.00%. The company had revenue of $371.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.48 million. Driven Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on DRVN. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Driven Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Driven Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Driven Brands from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Driven Brands from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.20.

Driven Brands stock opened at $32.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.63. Driven Brands has a one year low of $22.26 and a one year high of $35.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

In other news, major shareholder Driven Equity Llc sold 8,130,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $239,850,045.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Neal K. Aronson sold 12,000,000 shares of Driven Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $354,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,296,115 shares of company stock worth $628,235,393 over the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DRVN. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Driven Brands by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Driven Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,225,000. Beck Bode LLC purchased a new stake in Driven Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,421,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Driven Brands in the third quarter valued at about $650,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Driven Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $662,000. 22.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Driven Brands Company Profile

Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.

Featured Story: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Driven Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Driven Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.