Wi-Lan Inc. (TSE:QTR) to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.04) Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

Wi-Lan Inc. (TSE:QTR) – Equities researchers at Cormark dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Wi-Lan in a report released on Thursday, October 28th. Cormark analyst G. Fairweather now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.02). Cormark also issued estimates for Wi-Lan’s FY2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Wi-Lan (TSE:QTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$18.88 million during the quarter.

Read More: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Wi-Lan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wi-Lan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.