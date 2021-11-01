WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Shares Gap Down to $48.10

Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $48.10, but opened at $47.04. WestRock shares last traded at $47.32, with a volume of 6,479 shares changing hands.

WRK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist initiated coverage on WestRock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on WestRock from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on WestRock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $84.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.42.

The firm has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a PE ratio of -19.01, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. WestRock had a positive return on equity of 6.96% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that WestRock will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. WestRock’s payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of WestRock by 5.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,153,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,604,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605,498 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in WestRock by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,987,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,595,921,000 after buying an additional 459,434 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in WestRock by 4.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,945,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $635,766,000 after buying an additional 504,456 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in WestRock by 8.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,394,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $340,329,000 after buying an additional 482,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in WestRock by 112.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,820,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $300,390,000 after buying an additional 3,081,506 shares during the last quarter. 82.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations.

