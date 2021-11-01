Westpac Banking Co. (NYSE:WBK) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Westpac Banking Co. (NYSE:WBK) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WBK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Westpac Banking from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Westpac Banking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Westpac Banking from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WBK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Westpac Banking by 12.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,695,246 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,392,000 after buying an additional 413,995 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Westpac Banking by 6.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,674,948 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,640,000 after buying an additional 335,946 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Westpac Banking by 33,378.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 282,562 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,245,000 after purchasing an additional 281,718 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Westpac Banking by 73.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 448,426 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,663,000 after purchasing an additional 190,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Westpac Banking by 158.2% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 176,595 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 108,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WBK traded down $1.73 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.82. 607 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,798. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.28. Westpac Banking has a 12-month low of $12.28 and a 12-month high of $20.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.37 billion, a PE ratio of 41.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.95.

About Westpac Banking

Westpac Banking Corp. engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Bank, Business Bank, BT Financial Group (Australia), Westpac Institutional Bank, Westpac New Zealand and Group Businesses. The Consumer Bank segment covers consumer banking products and services under the Westpac, St.

