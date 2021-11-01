Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) Holdings Cut by Appaloosa LP

Appaloosa LP lowered its holdings in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) by 37.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 587,196 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 349,766 shares during the period. Appaloosa LP owned about 0.14% of Western Midstream Partners worth $12,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WES. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 9,208.1% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 13,749,474 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $255,602,000 after acquiring an additional 13,601,759 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 190.9% in the first quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 18,157,420 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $337,546,000 after purchasing an additional 11,915,860 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc increased its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 10.3% in the second quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 20,023,150 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $428,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865,730 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 45.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,184,659 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $96,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625,010 shares during the period. Finally, Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,805,000. 41.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Western Midstream Partners alerts:

Western Midstream Partners stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $21.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,286,733. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 3.93. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a twelve month low of $7.39 and a twelve month high of $23.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.70.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.03). Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 31.96% and a net margin of 33.76%. The firm had revenue of $719.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $0.323 dividend. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 50.20%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.80.

Western Midstream Partners Profile

Western Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, acquires and develops midstream energy assets. It engages in the business of gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil for Anadarko, as well as third-party producers and customers.

See Also: Candlestick

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.