Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) PT Lowered to $62.00 at UBS Group

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its target price decreased by UBS Group from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on WDC. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Western Digital from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark assumed coverage on Western Digital in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a buy rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Western Digital from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Western Digital from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Western Digital from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Western Digital presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $75.68.

NASDAQ:WDC opened at $52.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.28. Western Digital has a twelve month low of $36.59 and a twelve month high of $78.19. The stock has a market cap of $16.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.04. Western Digital had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 4.85%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Western Digital will post 9.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Lori S. Sundberg sold 3,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.92, for a total value of $229,569.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,265,036.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Western Digital during the first quarter valued at $1,526,000. Tairen Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Western Digital during the first quarter valued at $7,284,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in Western Digital by 19.1% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 204,129 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $13,626,000 after buying an additional 32,804 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Western Digital by 3.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,391,779 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $170,223,000 after buying an additional 73,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Western Digital by 3.6% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 48,649 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

