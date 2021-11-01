Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on WDC. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $115.00 to $97.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Western Digital from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Western Digital from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Western Digital from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Western Digital from $88.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Western Digital presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $75.68.

Shares of Western Digital stock opened at $52.29 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Western Digital has a 52-week low of $36.59 and a 52-week high of $78.19. The company has a market cap of $16.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 1.58.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.04. Western Digital had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Western Digital will post 9.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Western Digital news, EVP Lori S. Sundberg sold 3,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.92, for a total transaction of $229,569.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,265,036.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Western Digital by 1,932.1% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,407,700 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $360,964,000 after buying an additional 5,141,587 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Western Digital by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 5,317,815 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $300,137,000 after buying an additional 2,078,365 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in Western Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $141,533,000. Amundi purchased a new position in Western Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,324,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Western Digital by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,148,920 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $437,619,000 after buying an additional 524,468 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

