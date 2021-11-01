Westamerica Bancorporation (WABC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.42 on November 19th

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) announced a quarterly dividend on Saturday, October 30th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a dividend of 0.42 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th.

Westamerica Bancorporation has raised its dividend payment by 4.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Westamerica Bancorporation has a dividend payout ratio of 52.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Westamerica Bancorporation to earn $3.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.0%.

NASDAQ WABC opened at $55.76 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 0.71. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $51.41 and a 12-month high of $66.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.47.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Westamerica Bancorporation had a net margin of 39.99% and a return on equity of 9.94%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Westamerica Bancorporation stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 157,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,724 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.59% of Westamerica Bancorporation worth $9,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 75.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Westamerica Bancorporation Company Profile

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company. It provides range of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central California. It offers loans and lines of credit, online services, mobile banking, checking, savings, credit cards, cash management, overdraft services, merchant services, professional banking, bank owned property, preventing business loans, payroll services, and trust services.

