WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.43 Per Share, Boenning Scattergood Forecasts

WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) – Research analysts at Boenning Scattergood cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for WesBanco in a note issued to investors on Friday, October 29th. Boenning Scattergood analyst D. Cardenas now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.43 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.48. Boenning Scattergood currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for WesBanco’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

Get WesBanco alerts:

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $148.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.23 million. WesBanco had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 36.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS.

WSBC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of WesBanco in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James lowered WesBanco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on WesBanco from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered WesBanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.90.

Shares of WSBC opened at $34.77 on Monday. WesBanco has a twelve month low of $23.04 and a twelve month high of $39.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of WesBanco by 14.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 5,949 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of WesBanco by 45.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 152,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,486,000 after acquiring an additional 47,436 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in WesBanco by 91.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 14,840 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in WesBanco by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 560,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,200,000 after buying an additional 6,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in WesBanco by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 104,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,759,000 after purchasing an additional 37,635 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.31% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.21%.

About WesBanco

WesBanco, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The Community Banking segment delivers services traditionally offered by service commercial banks, including commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans, and certain non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

Further Reading: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for WesBanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WesBanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.