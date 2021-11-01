Wells Fargo & Company Increases The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) Price Target to $83.00

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) had its price target raised by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $81.00 to $83.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.81% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Bank of America upgraded The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.07.

Shares of NYSE HIG opened at $72.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.70. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a one year low of $37.87 and a one year high of $78.17. The firm has a market cap of $25.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.07.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.40. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 9.92%. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 22,406 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,568,420.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,047 shares in the company, valued at $3,363,290. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David C. Robinson sold 5,469 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $355,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,344 shares of company stock worth $2,919,874. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at $268,000. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 6.9% in the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 52,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,720,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 66,738 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

