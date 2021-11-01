Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Price Target to $86.00

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $88.00 to $86.00 in a research note released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

VC has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Visteon from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays upgraded Visteon from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday. Bank of America cut Visteon from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $138.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Visteon from $162.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Visteon from a hold rating to a buy rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $118.91.

Shares of NASDAQ VC opened at $113.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 110.96 and a beta of 2.00. Visteon has a fifty-two week low of $86.89 and a fifty-two week high of $147.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $103.45.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Visteon had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 1.00%. The business had revenue of $631.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $647.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Visteon will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Brett D. Pynnonen sold 8,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.12, for a total value of $1,017,200.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,119.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VC. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its holdings in shares of Visteon by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 220,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,818,000 after acquiring an additional 32,576 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visteon by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 206,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,471,000 after acquiring an additional 27,623 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Visteon by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 25,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Visteon by 493.2% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,879,000 after acquiring an additional 51,785 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Visteon by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period.

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

