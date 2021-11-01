Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Price Target to $336.00

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $280.00 to $336.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SAIA. Bank of America upgraded shares of Saia from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $272.00 to $352.00 in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research raised shares of Saia from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $306.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Saia from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Saia from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $258.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Saia from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $278.57.

NASDAQ:SAIA opened at $312.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $247.31. Saia has a 52 week low of $144.27 and a 52 week high of $316.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 45.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.23.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.51. Saia had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The firm had revenue of $616.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Saia will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

In other Saia news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.03, for a total transaction of $1,190,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,558,620.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Saia by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,162,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $872,101,000 after acquiring an additional 106,599 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Saia by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,784,111 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $583,244,000 after purchasing an additional 18,804 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Saia by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,264,143 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $291,486,000 after purchasing an additional 428,541 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Saia by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,022,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $243,400,000 after purchasing an additional 115,544 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Saia by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 881,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $184,645,000 after purchasing an additional 7,864 shares during the period.

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

