Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Price Target to $126.00

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) had its price objective upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $115.00 to $126.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

EW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $117.84.

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $119.82 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.81. The company has a market cap of $74.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.08. Edwards Lifesciences has a 52-week low of $70.92 and a 52-week high of $123.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 29.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total transaction of $3,715,257.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 233,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,600,555.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 9,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total value of $1,075,503.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 128,521 shares of company stock worth $14,612,069. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

