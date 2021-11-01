WELL Price Tops $0.18 (WELL)

WELL (CURRENCY:WELL) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 1st. During the last seven days, WELL has traded 13.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. WELL has a market capitalization of $24.16 million and $35,725.00 worth of WELL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WELL coin can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000291 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get WELL alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.86 or 0.00050897 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003076 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $134.51 or 0.00221818 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00011873 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.18 or 0.00095945 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00004430 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

WELL Coin Profile

WELL (WELL) is a coin. WELL’s total supply is 1,496,163,846 coins and its circulating supply is 137,080,000 coins. WELL’s official Twitter account is @jointeamwell and its Facebook page is accessible here . WELL’s official website is www.joinwell.io . The Reddit community for WELL is /r/JoinWell and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “WELL is the 1st healthcare protocol and is globalizing healthcare and eliminating country borders to directly connect doctors, therapists, psychologists and other healthcare specialists to patients worldwide through the WELL platform. WELL tokens are based on the Ethereum network. It's used for transactions in the network, used to solve the world’s biggest healthcare issues surrounding cross-border payments, data accessibility and payment risk. “

Buying and Selling WELL

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WELL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WELL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WELL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WELL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WELL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.