WELL Health Technologies Corp. Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share (TSE:WEL)

WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSE:WEL) – Research analysts at Desjardins issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of WELL Health Technologies in a report released on Wednesday, October 27th. Desjardins analyst D. Newman forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter. Desjardins also issued estimates for WELL Health Technologies’ FY2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$61.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$56.10 million.

