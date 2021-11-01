Wedbush Trims Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Target Price to $38.00

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) had its price objective decreased by Wedbush from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Chuy’s’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chuy’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Chuy’s from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Chuy’s from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Chuy’s from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.75.

NASDAQ:CHUY opened at $29.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $583.11 million, a PE ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 2.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.24. Chuy’s has a 12 month low of $20.54 and a 12 month high of $49.99.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.14. Chuy’s had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The business had revenue of $108.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.28 million. Equities research analysts expect that Chuy’s will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Chuy’s by 3.5% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,258 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Chuy’s by 0.7% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,455 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,034,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Chuy’s by 4.2% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,870 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Chuy’s by 5.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,823 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Chuy’s by 6.7% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. 99.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican and Tex-Mex inspired food. Its menu includes enchiladas, fajitas, rellenos, tacos, burritos, combination platters and daily specials, complemented by a variety of appetizers, soups, and salads.

