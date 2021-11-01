Wedbush Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) – Research analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Axos Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, October 29th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.00 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.90. Wedbush also issued estimates for Axos Financial’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.11 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.50 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AX. B. Riley downgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axos Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.67.

AX stock opened at $53.00 on Monday. Axos Financial has a 12-month low of $27.03 and a 12-month high of $55.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.95.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $173.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.06 million. Axos Financial had a net margin of 30.84% and a return on equity of 17.11%. Axos Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AX. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Axos Financial by 124.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 966,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,841,000 after acquiring an additional 536,225 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in Axos Financial by 106.2% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 946,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,488,000 after purchasing an additional 487,327 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Axos Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $16,017,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Axos Financial by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,744,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,906,000 after purchasing an additional 299,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC grew its position in Axos Financial by 104.3% in the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 420,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,687,000 after purchasing an additional 214,805 shares in the last quarter. 76.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

