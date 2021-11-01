Wedbush Comments on M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:MDC)

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) – Wedbush raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for M.D.C. in a report issued on Thursday, October 28th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now anticipates that the construction company will earn $8.14 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $8.07. Wedbush also issued estimates for M.D.C.’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.24 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.47 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.28 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.46 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.69 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.16 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of M.D.C. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of M.D.C. from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of M.D.C. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, M.D.C. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.25.

Shares of NYSE:MDC opened at $48.98 on Monday. M.D.C. has a 52 week low of $38.02 and a 52 week high of $63.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 8.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.45.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.02). M.D.C. had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 24.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MDC. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 140.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 438 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of M.D.C. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of M.D.C. in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 1,955.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 555 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 73.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 628 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

In other M.D.C. news, CFO Robert Nathaniel Martin sold 2,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total transaction of $120,645.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David Siegel sold 9,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.03, for a total transaction of $487,693.71. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,524.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,076 shares of company stock valued at $933,681. 23.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. This is a boost from M.D.C.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.95%.

M.D.C. Company Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc provides homebuilding and financial services. Its homebuilding operations consist of wholly owned subsidiary companies that generally purchase finished lots or develop lots to the extent necessary for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the name Richmond American Homes.

